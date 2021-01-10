November 13, 1963-January 3, 2021
David Jaramillo, 57, of Waterloo, died Sunday, January 3, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
He was born November 13, 1963, in the magnificent small mountain town of Magdalena De Araceo, Guanajuato, Mexico, the son of David and Josefina Jaramillo Duran. He lived his childhood growing farm crops and taking care of animals. On January 16, 1988 he married Maria Mendoza, together they had a beautiful marriage of 33 memorable years.
He immigrated to the US as a teen working first in California and later to Iowa. He became a US citizen and voted on policies not parties. He showed respect and kindness to everyone he met, including other immigrants and people of different orientations. He was an advocate for people with disabilities and the right to life.
David was employed by GMT Corp. as a welder for the last 15 years. He was proud that as an adult he could go back to school, even if it was an associate’s degree. He was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church where he played the guitar in the church choir. He sang and prayed in a loud voice because he was proud of his faith; he also danced with no shame of who was watching. David will always be remembered for his loving heart, direct honesty, booming laugh, and kind smile.
Survived by: his devoted loving wife, Maria, and his proudest accomplishments: his children Claudia, David, Ramon, Jose, and Josefina. Additionally, he is survived by his siblings Rosa, Jose, Guadalupe, Carmen, Marta, and Gabriella.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and mother-in-law, Estefana Perez.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Visitation will be 4-7:00 Wednesday at the church. For those attending the visitation and/or funeral a mask will be required. A live stream of this service will also be available on the parish website: https://www.queenofpeaceparish.net/live-streaming. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
The Jaramillo family would like to thank all the caring and compassionate people who helped him through his final journey, especially those at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.