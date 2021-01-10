November 13, 1963-January 3, 2021

David Jaramillo, 57, of Waterloo, died Sunday, January 3, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

He was born November 13, 1963, in the magnificent small mountain town of Magdalena De Araceo, Guanajuato, Mexico, the son of David and Josefina Jaramillo Duran. He lived his childhood growing farm crops and taking care of animals. On January 16, 1988 he married Maria Mendoza, together they had a beautiful marriage of 33 memorable years.

He immigrated to the US as a teen working first in California and later to Iowa. He became a US citizen and voted on policies not parties. He showed respect and kindness to everyone he met, including other immigrants and people of different orientations. He was an advocate for people with disabilities and the right to life.

David was employed by GMT Corp. as a welder for the last 15 years. He was proud that as an adult he could go back to school, even if it was an associate’s degree. He was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church where he played the guitar in the church choir. He sang and prayed in a loud voice because he was proud of his faith; he also danced with no shame of who was watching. David will always be remembered for his loving heart, direct honesty, booming laugh, and kind smile.