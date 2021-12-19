David James Woods 79 years old from Evansdale, IA, passed away on his birthday, December 16, 2021, at Mercy One – Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo. He was born at Presbyterian Hospital in Waterloo to James and Loxie (Trout) Woods on December 16, 1942. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1961. He joined the Navy after graduation and served aboard the USS Braine (DD-630). He was deployed to Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis and was also deployed to Vietnam. After the service he was employed by Jim Cordes Ford, Crossroads Ford and Don's Truck Sales. While employed at Crossroads Ford he was President of UAW Local 1160. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church Missouri Synod in Evansdale for 48 years and served in several official roles in the church. He married Paulette Nagel on June 1, 1974. They have one son Jeffrey.