March 6, 1948-February 9, 2023

BOISE-David J. Williams, of Boise, Idaho, formally of La Porte City, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at St. Lukes Hospital, Meridian, Idaho, surrounded by his family.

Dave was born March 6,1948 in Cedar Falls Iowa, the son of Gerald and Patricia (Fullbright) Williams. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1966. Following graduation, Dave served in the US Army from 1968 to 1970. He served a tour of duty in Vietnam. Dave married Barbara Bunz on April 14, 1973 in La Porte City, Iowa.

He worked at John Deere in Waterloo for 35 years and part time, for a short time, as a rural mail carrier in Waterloo and La Porte City.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara; a son, Neal (Stephanie) and grandchildren Jamison, Brynn and Gavin Williams, all of Kuna, Idaho; sister, Linda (Steve) Rolison of Janesville, Iowa; brother-in-law, Richard Schaefer (Cheryll) of Jesup, Iowa; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ed and Diane Emmel of Boise, Idaho, and Mike and Sue Butler of Grimes, Iowa; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Dave was preceded in death by a son, Aaron Williams; his parents; sister Kathy Schaefer; brother and sister-in-law, John and Michele Williams; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward and Lavonne Bunz.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 1:00 P.M., St Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City, with burial in West View Cemetery, La Porte City, Iowa. Locke in La Porte City, 319-342-3131, is assisting the family.##