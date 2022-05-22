David J. Rugger

August 5, 1950-May 19, 2022

WATERLOO-David J. Rugger, 71 of Waterloo, died Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the Western Home Communities Deery Suites of cancer. He was born August 5, 1950, in Waterloo, Iowa, son of John E. and Virginia M. Bauer Rugger. David graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1968 and then completed the HVAC apprenticeship program at Hawkeye Community College. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict.

He married Barb Conner, they later divorced. Later married Kim Kasemeier. They later divorced. David worked at Rath Packing, Gubbels Heating and Air Conditioning, retired from HVAC at John Deere.

He is survived by his son, Troy (Stephanie) Rugger of Independence. Four grandchildren: Teylor and Chase Rugger, Dylan Gantois and Hayes Michaelsen. Great grandchild: Hudson Gantois. David is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Kenney Rugger.

Graveside Services are 2:30pm Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Family will greet friends at Damon's following the services.

Memorials are directed to Unity Point Hospice.

Arrangements by Locke at Tower Park. Condolences may be left at https://www.lockefuneralservices.com.