March 3, 1958-August 3, 2022

CEDAR FALLS–David J. Rasmusson, 64, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at his home.

He was born on March 3, 1958, in Cedar Falls, IA, the son of Jack and Patricia (Howell) Rasmusson. On October 4, 1980, he was united in marriage to Lori Sidler in Cedar Falls. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School, then received his bachelor’s degree in Business Management from the University of Northern Iowa. He was employed as the Purchasingogistics Director for Sartori Hospital and Wheaton Franciscan Health Care before retiring. He was active in the Black Hawk Lodge #65, Order of Eastern Star #78, Silver Eagle H.O.G., (Harley Owner’s Group), and a convertible Roadster’s Club.

David is survived by his wife and daughter: Aimee (Kyle) Abben of Victoria, MN; son: Daniel Rasmusson (Jeni Carmody) of Waterloo; brother: Donald (Kathy) Rasmusson; and three grandchildren: Parker, Mackenzie, and Rylan Abben.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 8, 2022, at Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday at Richardson Funeral Service, with a Masonic service at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to Mercy One Cancer Treatment Center. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.