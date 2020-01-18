David J. Otting

(1963-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — David Joseph Otting, 56, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Jan. 4, at Mercy One Sartori Memorial Hospital in Cedar Falls.

He was born Feb. 5, 1963, in Waterloo, son of Leon and Dorothy “Joan” (Trager) Otting. He married Sheri Huber on Jan. 10, 1987, in Cedar Falls.

David was a graduate of North Tama High School and attended the University of Northern Iowa. He was a U.S. Postal carrier in Cedar Falls for 17 years and was a member of NALC Branch 219.

Survived by: his wife; his son, Thomas Otting of Ames; two brothers, Terry (Mary) Otting of Gehanna, Ohio, and Matthew (Beth) Otting of San Antonio, Texas; and four sisters, Julie (David) Poe of Cedar Falls, Sara (Dan) Coleman of Albany, Ga., Amy Otting of Traer and Laurie (Patrick) Williams of Round Rock, Texas.

Preceded in death by: his parents; grandparents; and a sister, Kathleen Friedley.

Services: 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 2:30 p.m. Saturday until service time.

Memorials: may be directed to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank or the Cedar Bend Humane Society.