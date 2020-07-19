× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David J. Nixt

(1938 - 2020)

GREENE — Funeral Services for David Joseph Nixt, 82, of Greene will be 10:30, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Greene with Father Ralph Davis officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.

David Joseph Nixt was born on March 16, 1938, at Waverly, Bremer County, Iowa to Peter and Magdelene (Puhl) Nixt and died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his home in Greene. He received his education in public school graduating from Greene High School in 1956.

David was united in marriage to Thelma McNamara on June 12, 1987, at St Mary Catholic Church in Greene.

David was a farmer his entire life. Although hard work took up much of his time, he was devoted to his family. His hobbies include woodworking with his kids, he enjoyed going on long Sunday drives, liked to create wooden toys for his grandchildren, and loved to play many different card games with friends and family. David's favorite treat was ice-cream.