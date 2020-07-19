David J. Nixt
(1938 - 2020)
GREENE — Funeral Services for David Joseph Nixt, 82, of Greene will be 10:30, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Greene with Father Ralph Davis officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.
David Joseph Nixt was born on March 16, 1938, at Waverly, Bremer County, Iowa to Peter and Magdelene (Puhl) Nixt and died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his home in Greene. He received his education in public school graduating from Greene High School in 1956.
David was united in marriage to Thelma McNamara on June 12, 1987, at St Mary Catholic Church in Greene.
David was a farmer his entire life. Although hard work took up much of his time, he was devoted to his family. His hobbies include woodworking with his kids, he enjoyed going on long Sunday drives, liked to create wooden toys for his grandchildren, and loved to play many different card games with friends and family. David's favorite treat was ice-cream.
Living family members include his wife, Thelma; his children: Marlene (Jeffrey) Kalvig, Fort Dodge; Marilyn Kraft, Greene; Mary (Richard) Johnson, Greene; Marj (Dan) Chipp, Latimer; Mike McNamara (Special Friend Renae Loy), Greene; 14 grandchildren: Nicholas Kalvig, Tim (Kathryn) Kalvig, Kristofor (Callie) Kalvig, Breeanna and Livia Kalvig, Carrie Kraft, Avery (Lauren) Johnson, Addison Johnson, Amy Bahnsen, Erin Crawford, Logan (Caleigh) Chipp, Dalton Chipp, Tanner and Amber Hoth; 9 great-grandchildren- with another due in August; brother James Nixt, many nieces and nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law Charles Kraft, and a baby brother at infancy.
Memorials may be sent to Family at P.O. Box 219, Greene, Iowa 50636.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene, Iowa 50636. 641-823-4457, www.retzfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.