(1927-2020)

INDEPENDENCE – David J. Nacht, 92, of Independence, died Thursday, March 12, at home.

He was born July 9, 1927, in New York City, son of Benjamin and Ida Lubowsky Nacht. He married Laura Spillman in 1950 in Alexandria, Va. She died in 1981. He later married Marian McIntyre on July 11, 1982, in Silver Spring, Md. She died Feb. 15, 2015.

David was a veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Navy. He was in sales, service and teaching of electronics, most recently teaching IT at Hawkeye Community College until retirement.

Survivors: a son, Stanley (Elaine) Nacht of San Jose, Calif.; a daughter, Sandi (Mark) Werner of Winthrop; eight grandchildren, Heather (Mark) Ames, Scott (Ciar) Boyle, Janelle (Scott) Thompson, Michael (Ryan) Werner, Anna Werner, Jacob (Molly) Werner, Becca Werner and Luke Werner; five great-grandchildren; and two brothers, George (Edna) Nacht of Columbia, Md., and Frank Nacht of Silver Spring, Md.

Preceded in death by: two sons, Edward and David.