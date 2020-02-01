(1961-2020)
HUDSON – David J. Littrel, 58, of Waterloo, formerly of Hudson, died at home Wednesday, Jan. 29, from heart complications.
He was born Sept. 11, 1961, in Fargo, N.D., son of Ward and Patricia Durnin Littrel. Dave graduated from Hudson High School in 1981. He worked for Amoco in Corsicana, Texas, for nine years as an extruder. He later worked as a loafer at the Wonder Bread Bakery in Waterloo and as a mechanical engineer at Tysons.
Dave was a member of the Sons of AMVETS in Hudson, Post 82.
Survivors: a sister, Teresa (Tom) Peachee of Lancaster‚ Calif.; three nephews, Joshua Cummings of White Bear Lake‚ Minn., Brock Peachee of Rosamond‚ Calif., and Jared Littrel-Peachee of California; three nieces, Chyanne Peachee of Lancaster‚ Stevie Marie Anderson of Minneapolis‚ and Ashley Tyre of Delaware; two great-nieces, and four great-nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Kenneth Lavern Littrel; and a sister, Jeanene Marie Cummings.
Services: Celebration of life memorial gathering at the Hudson AMVETS Hall, Post 82, at a later date.
Memorials: to the family for a memorial fund to be established.
Dave loved the New York Jets and his dog, Pete.
