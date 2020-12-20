David J. Kayser

David was born on April 16, 1943, in Independence, IA the son of Albert N. and Leona M. (Welter) Kayser. He was a 1961 graduate of St. John's Catholic High School in Independence. He started to work at Greenly's Moline Farm Store. He was a skilled mechanic and was quickly promoted to be the Parts Manager. David enlisted into the United States Army Reserve on June 22, 1964. He was called into active duty for a short time during the Vietnam War, and was proud of his service. On February 6, 1965 he married Rosemary G. Ferch at the St. John's Catholic Church and they made their home together in Independence. In 1966 he took a job as a welder for CMC in Waterloo, IA. He started in 1972 at John Deere as a welder and in assembly. He was happy at John Deere and was proud of his work. He put in thirty years and retired in 2002. David was active member for many years of the American Legion, and the Knights of Columbus in Independence.