(1944-2020)

WATERLOO -- David J. "Jerry" Price, 76, of Waterloo, died Monday, March 16, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

He was born Feb. 2, 1944, in Independence, son of Dorothy (Sattizahn) Price. Jerry graduated from Independence Jefferson High School in 1964. He married Linda Walton; they later divorced. He married Susan Roberts on Nov. 20, 1976, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sumner.

David worked for Wilson's Packing Co. in Cedar Rapids for some years. He worked in the foundry and retired from Engine Works after 30 years at John Deere in 1994. He was a member of the Turkey Long Rifle Association. David was a den leader for Boy Scouts of America for many years. He was a past member of the Siloam Lodge #222 A.F. & A.M in Jesup, UAW local #838, and the CB Radio Association.

