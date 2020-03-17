(1944-2020)
WATERLOO -- David J. "Jerry" Price, 76, of Waterloo, died Monday, March 16, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
He was born Feb. 2, 1944, in Independence, son of Dorothy (Sattizahn) Price. Jerry graduated from Independence Jefferson High School in 1964. He married Linda Walton; they later divorced. He married Susan Roberts on Nov. 20, 1976, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sumner.
David worked for Wilson's Packing Co. in Cedar Rapids for some years. He worked in the foundry and retired from Engine Works after 30 years at John Deere in 1994. He was a member of the Turkey Long Rifle Association. David was a den leader for Boy Scouts of America for many years. He was a past member of the Siloam Lodge #222 A.F. & A.M in Jesup, UAW local #838, and the CB Radio Association.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors: his wife; four daughters, Joann Price of Raymond, Teresa (Adam Blanchard) Price of Waterloo‚ Barbara (Casey) Platt of Waterloo‚ and Dawn Daniel of Arizona; two sons, John (Elynn) Price of Denver‚ Colo., Jason Price of Arizona; eight grandchildren, Jessica, Jenna, and Jacob Drahos, Mia and Benson Price, and Keegan, Emma, and Olivia Platt; four sisters, Betty Donnan of Independence‚ Jean (Jim) Brockling of Independence‚ Mary (Jim) Fillinger of Independence, and Linda (Paul) Lee of Brandon; and a brother, Robert "Bob" (Sandra) Price of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother-in-law, Jim Donnan; and a nephew, Kenny Brockling
Private family services: will be Friday, March 20, at Locke Funeral Home; inurnment to take place at a later date at Union Mound Cemetery in Sumner.
Memorials: to the Cedar Valley Hospice Home
Condolences may be left at LockeFuneralHome.com
Jerry enjoyed making jewelry and his own fishing lures. He enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing. He also enjoyed his grandchildren and going to their events. He enjoyed whiskey sour. He loved animals and will be dearly missed by his cat, Pumpkin.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.