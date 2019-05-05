(1957-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — David J. Dedic, 61, of Mason City, died Wednesday, May 1, in Mason City.
He was born May 22, 1957, son of Stanley A. Dedic and Barbara J. (Hagedorn) Dedic. He married Margaret Sevcik on July 24, 1982, in Traer.
He graduated from North Tama High School in 1975. He then graduated from Iowa State University with his B.S. in civil engineering. David was employed by Brooks, Borg and Skiles Engineering Consultants, before returning to Iowa State to obtain his master of science degree in civil engineering. David was then employed by General Dynamics Nuclear Submarine Division from 1984 until 1985 in Connecticut. David and Margaret moved to Cedar Falls and he worked for Chamberlain Manufacturing Research and Development, Waterloo, from 1985 until 1992, and at Iowa Electric Nuclear Power Plant from 1992—1996. He then moved to Mason City and was employed at Curries Manufacturing in 1996 until his retirement in 2018. He was a member of the Epiphany Parish—St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mason City.
Survived by: his wife; three children, Joseph Dedic of Mason City, Chloe (Burton Hable) Dedic of Charlottesville, Va., and Jack Dedic of Cedar Falls; his mother; three brothers, Mark Dedic, Dr. John (Lori) Dedic and James (Anna) Dedic; his mother in-law, Sally Sevcik; and a brother in-law, Gregory Sevcik.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his father; a brother, Timothy Dedic; and his father in-law, Lester Sevcik.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, at Epiphany Parish – St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 Fifth St. SE, Mason City, with burial at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 9, at St. Paul Catholic Church Cemetery, Traer. Visitation will from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 Third St. NE, Mason City, with a 6:30 p.m. vigil service.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at Colonialchapels.com.
David enjoyed reading science fiction, working on his house, and was an avid Iowa State Cyclones fan. He took an active role in his children’s sports and academic events. Throughout the years, David’s career allowed him to travel extensively throughout the states. David will be remembered as a dedicated father and professional.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.