David Helm

(1937-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — David Galen Helm, 82, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Nov. 28, at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.

He was born April 6, 1937, in Rock Island, Ill., son of Ora and Lauretta Helm. After graduating high school, David joined the Marines. David was in the Marines for a short time before joining the Navy. After 20 years in the Navy, David retired in 1979. He also retired from John Deere around the same time after 20 years.

Survivors: his wife, Patricia Helm; children, Aaron Helm, Holly Helm, Susan Dahlberg, Sara Helm; three stepchildren; two stepgrandchildren; six stepgreat-grandchildren; and two sisters, Yvonne Mercer and Mary Jacqulin Brandt.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Donald Helm; and first wife, Barbara Helm.

Services: There will be no services per David’s wishes. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, Waterloo, is assisting the family, 232-3235.

Memorials: to the National Rifle Association.

David enjoyed taking care of his guns and going to the shooting range, reading, playing cards, and western movies.

