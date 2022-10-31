October 13, 1944-October 24, 2022

URBANDALE-David Grant Gosden, 78, of Urbandale, Iowa, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2022 after years of battling with Parkinson’s. His son Todd was with him as he left this life for his eternal home to be in the presence of Jesus and to see his son Brian again.

Dave was born October 13th, 1944 in Waterloo, Iowa. Dave went to Military school in Iowa, then attended Bradley University for two years. He met Marge during this time at a wedding in Ohio. They married and settled down in Ohio where he worked for Thermodisc. He served in the National Guard during this time. His father worked his entire life for John Deere and Dave soon followed in his footsteps, moving his family back to Waterloo. Dave worked for John Deere for 35 years. When he retired he and Marge moved to Urbandale.

Dave was an avid golfer and photographer. Playing golf was something he enjoyed with various friends over the years, and especially with his sons and grandson in his later years. He was a talented photographer and spent many hours at George Wyth State Park in Waterloo taking pictures. His camera was always with him.

David was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Brian. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marge, his son Todd (Vicky), Brian’s wife (Lisa), his grandchildren Grant, Julia, Kenzie (Rob Schmitz) and Ethan, and his great grandchildren, Krew and Davy Schmitz.