August 25, 1954-April 28, 2023

Friend and father, entrepreneur and inventor, talented cook, world traveler, theater aficionado and curator of a unique brand of humor, David George Starkey Wood died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home in Grass Valley, CA, on April 28, 2023.

The son of Stanley and Evelyn Wood, professors at the University of Northern Iowa, David was born in Cedar Falls, Iowa on August 25, 1954. He attended Northern University High School, Dartmouth College and the University of Wisconsin, Madison where he earned a degree in electrical and electronic engineering.

Drawn equally to emerging technology and the communication arts, he launched professionally as Director of Engineering at television station WKOW in Madison, Wisconsin. Now known to all he worked with as “Woody,” he went on to design innovative video production switchers for the legendary Grass Valley Group, in Northern California.

In 1989, he founded Ensemble Designs in Grass Valley, CA building a design center and production facility that has continued delivering novel electronic devices whose innovative circuitry always worked to one end: getting disparate pieces of high-end electronic devices, made by different manufacturers, to communicate with each other, to work together, as more than the sum of their parts. Today, Ensemble Design products are vitally integrated into TV stations and production facilities all over the world.

At Ensemble, David was also known as the impresario of the Café Ensemble, the commons-area-with-a-kitchen, where at least once a week he cooked lunch for the entire Ensemble workforce and shared his favorite recipes (some learned from his grandmother Hattie) in a self-published cookbook.

At the time of his death, David was amicably separated from his wife of 46 years, Deborah Barron-Wood. They remained in touch and took shared pride in their three children: Jeremy Wood, Erica Wood and Benjamin Wood, all of whom put in time at the family firm before going in their own directions. They survive him, as does his cousin Deborah Hall, younger brother Doug Wood and grandson Clark Wood.

A Celebration of Life will take place in Nevada City, CA. Interment of ashes will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls.