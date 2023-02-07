December 2, 1952-January 27, 2023

David was born December 2, 1952 in Waterloo. He was the middle child of 5. He grew up in Evansdale until 1970, at which time the parents and 3 youngest children moved to Eldon, MO. After graduating from Eldon High School, David enlisted in the Air Force. After his stint as an airplane mechanic he moved back to the Waterloo area. He spent the majority of his working life at Richway Industries in Janesville.

His greatest passion was fishing. Any day the weather was favorable he was out with his pole at any available watercourse. He loved his vacation time. He especially loved the Southwest and Western States.

David passed January 27, 2023 from suffering for years of leukemia. Unity Point Hospice made our brother comfortable the last days of his life.

He was preceded by his parents and 2 older siblings. He requested his ashes be spread over Southwest New Mexico. We miss you David.