October 1, 1940-October 4, 2021

DELHI-David Garvin, 81, of Delhi, Iowa, passed away suddenly, Monday, October 4, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 16, at 2:00 pm, at Delhi Landing in Delhi (formerly Bulicek’s). Arrangements by Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester.

Dave was born October 1, 1940, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Dean and Naomi (Bulson) Garvin. He was a 1959 class president and graduate of Waterloo West High School. He wrestled for, served as class president, and graduated from Adams State College in Alamosa in Colorado with a business degree. Dave married Karen “Bucket” Buck in 1961. They celebrated 58 years of marriage before Karen’s sudden death in 2019.

Dave worked at Perpetual Savings and Loan in Waterloo for 26 years as Vice President and ultimately President. He then semi-retired in Laguna Niguel, California, where he and Karen enjoyed a beautiful home and view, while traveling the country in their RV. They moved to Lake Delhi, Iowa in 2007.

They spent many winters in Florida and made many friendships there. Dave loved his family, boating on the lake, reading, solving the daily sudoku, exercise, and keeping a meticulous yard, which he did right up until his last days. He served as Treasurer of the Hickory Hollow Lane Association for many years.

Dave is survived by his children, Scott (Kalindi) Garvin of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Tami Garvin of Delhi; six grandchildren, Scott Frerichs of New Bedford, Massachusetts, Abigail Frerichs of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Jacob Johnson of Denver, Colorado, Jesse Johnson of Denver, Colorado, Elizabeth Johnson of Cedar Rapids, and Josiah Garvin of Cedar Rapids, and his twin brother, Doug (Emily) Garvin of Parkersburg, Iowa.

Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Garvin; parents, Dean and Naomi Garvin; his sister, Karen Williams; and his brother Wayne Garvin.

