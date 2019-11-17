{{featured_button_text}}
David Pierce

David G. Pierce

(1936-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — David George Pierce, 83, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Nov. 16, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

He was born May 13, 1936, in Cabool, Mo., son of David and Elyshea Bayless Pierce. He graduated from Hanlontown High School and served in the U.S. Army. He married Sharon Squires in 1959; they later divorced. David then married Rose Marie (McGrane) Izer on Nov. 7, 1992, at his home on Kingsley; she died Nov. 7, 2018.

David worked at John Deere assembling tractors for 30 years, retiring April 20, 1995.

Survivors: a daughter, Sandy (David) Kidder of Waterloo, a son, Roger Pierce of Waterloo; a sister, Fay (Chuck) Greiman‚ of Garner; five grandchildren, Ryan (Celeste), Heather, Ben, Christopher and Elizabeth; and three great-grandchildren, Kinley, Kyra and Aoife.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Rose; three sons, David, Kevin and Randy; five sisters, Loretta, Betty, Margie, Rose and Phyllis; and four brothers, Bob, Ted, Dick and Frank.

Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo with burial in Mount Olivet Mausoleum. Military rites will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and Iowa Army National Guard. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the funeral home.

Memorials: a memorial fund is being established

Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com

David enjoyed antiques and fishing.

To plant a tree in memory of David Pierce as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments