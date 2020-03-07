(1939-2020)

WATERLOO -- David G. Kepple, 81, of Waterloo, died at Pinnacle Specialty Care, Cedar Falls, on Friday, March 6.

He was born Feb. 1, 1939, in Decorah, son of Merrill and Marion Cobb Kepple. He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1957; and attended UNI. He married June Miller and they later divorced. David married Barbara Geisler Grapp on Feb. 13, 1993, at Nazareth Lutheran Church.

David was a catalog writer for John Deere; he retired in 1999 after 28 years. He was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church and attended Heartland Vineyard Church. He was a member of the El Kahir Shriners.

Survivors: his wife, Barbara of Waterloo; a son, Steven Kepple of San Antonio‚ Texas; a daughter, Linda (Tony) Seever of Holmen‚ Wis.; three stepsons, Michael (Stacy) Grapp of Waterloo, Marty (Paula) Grapp of Polk City‚ and Todd (MaryAnn) Grapp of Ames; 10 grandchildren, Ryan (Jess), Jim, Aaron, Kassi (Mike), Tony (Charlee), Andrew (Hannah), Austin (Melissa), Abrianna (Daniel), Alex (Meghan), and Elli; eight great-grandchildren, Makenzie, Trent, Aurora, Rowan, Wilder, Addy, Sterling, and Leander; a brother, Jim (Tammy) Kepple of Longmont, Colo.; and his dog, Scooter.