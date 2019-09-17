{{featured_button_text}}
(1942-2019)

WATERLOO — David G. Cockrell, 76, of Waterloo, died unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 13, while on vacation at Bemidji, Minn.

He was born Dec. 26, 1942, in Waterloo, son of John and Eunice Slagle Cockrell. He married Barbara Coonrodt on Feb. 14, 1976, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

Dave was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After his discharge, he became employed with Pepsi in the service department until his retirement in 2009.

Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Gina Cockrell of Oklahoma; four grandchildren; a sister, Pat Wood of Florida; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Coonradt.

Proceeded in death by: his parents; and a son, John David Cockrell.

Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard and the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, and also for an hour before services Thursday.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society or the family.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrar up.com.

