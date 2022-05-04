October 9, 1921-November 7, 1941

INDEPENDENCE-Seaman First Class David Franklin Tidball, 20, from Independence, Iowa died November 7, 1941, aboard the USS Oklahoma, during the attack on Pearl Harbor at the beginning of World War Two. On March 3, 2021, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that his remains had been recovered and identified and will be brought back to Iowa for Interment on the Tidball Family Plot.

David Tidball was born on October 9, 1921, in Independence, Iowa the son of Raymon F. and Isabell I (Hopkins) Tidball. He played in the Independence High School Band, and received an Eagle Scout Award on September 13, 1938, and graduated from the Independence High School on May 19, 1938. He continued his education at the Independence Community College receiving a diploma on May 23, 1940. On July 30, 1940, he enlisted in the US Navy in Dubuque, Iowa and attended his basic training at the Great Lakes Naval Training Center, Great Lakes, Illinois. Following his basic training he received the Rank of Seaman First Class and was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft on November 7, 1941. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Seaman Tidball.

He was awarded the following commendations for his valiant efforts during the attack: Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, World War II Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, Navy Presidential Unit Citation, Navy Good Conduct Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, and the Navy Expeditionary Medal. He is an Iowa Gold Star Veteran and, the Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post #30 in Independence, Iowa was named in honor of Seaman Tidball’s Service.

Seaman Tidball was survived by his parents, Raymon and Isabell Tidball, a sister Amber (Tidball) Berner, and two brothers, Charles and John H. Tidball, all of whom has since passed away. He is currently survived by Nieces and Nephews.

Graveside Services will be held at 1 PM Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Independence, Iowa with Full Military Honors.

The Reiff Family Center ~ Funeral Home of Independence, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements

The community of Independence, Iowa would like to thank Seaman Tidball and his family for his service to our country.

