(1951-2019)

OELWEIN — David Lee Fox, 68, died Friday, Dec. 20, after a long battle with Huntington’s disease.

He was born in Oelwein on Feb. 9, 1951. He married Brenda Maria Gardner on March 24, 1973. They were married for 46 years.

Dave attended the Oelwein school system and graduated in 1969. He worked 10 years as a union laborer at Corn Blossom in Independence and three years at John Deere & Co. in Waterloo. After the Iowa agricultural crisis in the early 1980s, Dave graduated from Hawkeye Institute of Technology with an associate degree in accounting in 1984 and Bachelor of Science degree in accounting with honors from Upper Iowa University in 1988. He was a licensed certified public accountant, tax preparer and school auditor at the accounting firm Ridihalgh Fuelling Snitker Weber & Co. for more than 25 years. Dave worked and served clients in the Jesup, Independence, and Oelwein offices. Dave was also an accounting instructor for Upper Iowa University.

Survived by: his children, Shawn Fox (Nicole) and Kristi Fox; grandchildren, Dakota Nuttall, Tyler Welbourne, and Colten Welbourne; his siblings, John Fox (Dee) and Diane McCormick (Marc); and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and siblings, Daryl Fox, Jim Fox, and Lyle Fox.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein, with burial at Immaculate Conception Cemetery at Fairbank. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the funeral home.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Huntington's Disease Society of America at www.hdsa.org

Condolences may be left at www.geilenfeldfh.com.

Dave rooted for the University of Iowa Hawkeyes football and basketball, Minnesota Twins, and Minnesota Vikings. He enjoyed boating with friends and family at Lake Delhi, playing softball, cards and bowling. He also was an assistant coach for King Knights’ youth baseball team. He also enjoyed traveling on vacation with his wife.

