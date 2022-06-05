April 8, 1930-May 26, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-David Forrest Lemons, 92, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday May 26, at Mercy One Hospital Waterloo.

David was born April 8, 1930, in Danvers, IL, son of Forrest Harrison and Mary Myrtle (Miller) Lemons.

He graduated co-valedictorian from Heyworth Community High School in 1948, serving as President his sophomore year. David graduated with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Illinois in 1952.

He met his wife Nancy in choir at Westminster Presbyterian Church, while working at Sundstrand Corporation, both in Rockford IL. David and Nancy (Knipe) Lemons married June 12, 1954 at the first Presbyterian Church in Wilkinsburg, PA. They settled in Cedar Falls in 1960 to raise their 3 children while David worked at the John Deere Product Engineering Center in Waterloo for 33 years, until retiring in 1993. He designed and built their Cedar Falls home of 50 years, on land he farmed and they nurtured into an oasis of gardens and tree groves.

David was preceded in death by his wife Nancy (in 2018) and by two older brothers, Charles Miller Lemons and Carroll Thomas Lemons.

David is survived by his 3 children, Bruce (Austin, TX), Elaine (Honolulu, HI), Mark and wife Marsha (Flagstaff, AZ), and their 3 children Zach (Jackson, WY), Kate (Salt Lake City, UT), and Claire (Fort Worth, TX).

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

David and Nancy were members of First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls, and supported a variety of arts, charities, and community programs. Both donated their bodies to the University of Iowa Medical School. Memorial donations may be directed to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony