David Forrest Lemons

April 8, 1930-May 26, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-David Forrest Lemons, 92, of Cedar Falls, died May 26, 2022 at Mercy One Hospital Waterloo.

David was born April 8, 1930, in Danvers, IL, son of Forrest Harrison and Mary Myrtle (Miller) Lemons.

He graduated co-valedictorian from Heyworth Community High School in 1948, serving as President his sophomore year. He graduated with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Illinois in 1952.

He met his wife Nancy in the Westminster Presbyterian Church choir, Rockford IL, while working at Sundstrand Corporation. David and Nancy (Knipe) Lemons married June 12, 1954 in Wilkinsburg, PA. They settled in Cedar Falls in 1960, when David worked at the Waterloo John Deere Product Engineering Center, retiring in 1993. He designed and built their Cedar Falls home of 50 years, on land he farmed and they nurtured into an oasis of gardens and tree groves.

David was preceded in death by his wife Nancy (in 2018) and two older brothers, Charles Miller Lemons and Carroll Thomas Lemons.

He is survived by 3 children, Bruce (Austin, TX), Elaine (Honolulu, HI), Mark and wife Marsha (Flagstaff, AZ), and their 3 children Zach (Jackson, WY), Kate (Salt Lake City, UT), and Claire (Fort Worth, TX).

A Celebration of Life will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church located at 902 Main St. in Cedar Falls.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony.

