David F. Schneider

David Schneider

WATERLOO — Dave Schneider, 59, of Newbury Park, Calif., formerly of Waterloo, died at home Aug. 16 following complications associated with his terminal illness.

He was born Oct. 28, 1958, in Waterloo. He attended Columbus High School and later graduated from California State University Northridge with a degree in business. He secured a career as IT manager for the city of Camarillo, Calif. Dave was with the city for 25 years, retiring in 2009.

Survived by: his mother, Maxine Schneider of LeRoy Minn.; his father, Gene Schneider of Waterloo; three brothers, Steve (Anita) Schneider of Easton, Md., Tim (Lori) Schneider of Waterloo and Paul Schneider of Jacksonville, Fla.; three sisters, Cathy Axline of Bloomington, Ill., Janice (Craig) Green of Austin, Minn., and Lisa (Steve) Shissler of White Bear Lake, Minn.; five nieces and four nephews.

Preceded in death by: a brother, Gene Schneider Jr.

Celebration of Life: is being organized with a location and time yet to be determined.

Condolences may be sent to tschneider0001@gmail.com or 504-5003 and shared with family members.

Dave enjoyed riding his motorcycles and Jet Ski and was an avid tennis player. He maintained long term relationships with some very special high school classmates and was looking forward to coming home to Iowa in the next few weeks to also reunite with them.

David F. Schneider (1958-2018)
