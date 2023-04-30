David F Krall

April 26, 2023

David F Krall passed away at home on April 26 in Evansdale.

He was a head custodian at the Waterloo School for thirty years.

He is survived by Jody, Chris, and Cory. He had three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by LaVone J (Parker) Krall.

He loved playing bingo and loved his dog, Rubin. He also Loved BBQ's and Botcce ball at Mitchell Sandpits.

He will be forever in hearts.

A celebration of life will be at a later date at the Evansdale Amvet's.