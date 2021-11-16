April 9, 1923–November 11, 2021
David Eyde Westley, Sr., a retired Department of Commerce Officer, died peacefully on November 11, 2021.
Mr. Westley was born in Chester, PA and grew up in various places in Long Island, New York. In WWII he served three years overseas in the North Pacific Theater with the Air Force as a Navigator on B-24s. He attended Duke University and Columbia University and received B.S. and M.A. Degrees. He majored in Political Science and American History.
In 1951 he joined the Department of Commerce where he served up until his retirement in 1984. During that time he was an International Economist and Trade Promotion Officer. In 1956 he was assigned as a Commercial Officer to the American Embassy in Karachi, Pakistan. In 1969 he was assigned to the National War College at Ft. McNair in Washington, D.C. In 1974 he was assigned to the American Embassy in Tehran, Iran as head of the Commercial Section at the height of the Oil Boom. He remained there for over four years, leaving just before the Shah’s departure and Khomeini’s return to power.
Mr. Westley was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie, his brother William (Bill) Westley, and sister Johanna Lucas. He is survived by his wife Diane Maimone, his son David E. Westley, Jr. (Trudy Johnson) of Iowa, his daughter Hilarie Malmberg (Allan) of Reston, VA, granddaughters Jennifer Collins, Kelly and Kasey Westley, and Alice Malmberg, and great grandsons Kameron Westley, and Spencer and Weston Collins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army or S.O.M.E.
