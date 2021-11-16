David Eyde Westley, Sr.

Mr. Westley was born in Chester, PA and grew up in various places in Long Island, New York. In WWII he served three years overseas in the North Pacific Theater with the Air Force as a Navigator on B-24s. He attended Duke University and Columbia University and received B.S. and M.A. Degrees. He majored in Political Science and American History.

In 1951 he joined the Department of Commerce where he served up until his retirement in 1984. During that time he was an International Economist and Trade Promotion Officer. In 1956 he was assigned as a Commercial Officer to the American Embassy in Karachi, Pakistan. In 1969 he was assigned to the National War College at Ft. McNair in Washington, D.C. In 1974 he was assigned to the American Embassy in Tehran, Iran as head of the Commercial Section at the height of the Oil Boom. He remained there for over four years, leaving just before the Shah’s departure and Khomeini’s return to power.