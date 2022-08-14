October 30, 1944-August 9, 2022

WATERLOO-David Eugene Benson was born October 30, 1944 in Waterloo, Iowa: the son of Morris and Gladys (Lindquist) Benson. He graduated from West High School. A few years later, he was drafted into the United States Army during the Vietnam War. After the service, David worked for the City of Waterloo, retiring after 33 years. He married Paula Benson on September 25, 1969 in Cedar Falls; she preceded him in death on April 26, 2008. He enjoyed rendezvousing, or buck skinners.

David passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at home at the age of 77. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Paula; a brother, Rocky Jo Benson and two sisters: Georgia Lee Smithling and Bonnie Lou Benson. David is survived by a son, David Benson II of Waterloo; a daughter, Shawn Staebell of Waterloo and three grandchildren: Brenden Sapp, Cody Staebell and Korey Benson.

Memorials may be directed to your local AMVETS.

Visitation: Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm.

Military Rites will be conducted by Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 and the Iowa Army National Guard, on Tuesday, August 16, at the funeral home at 4:30 pm.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com