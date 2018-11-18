Try 1 month for 99¢
David Edward Van Dorn, 47, of Waterloo, died on November 14  after a lengthy illness.

He is survived by his parents Peter and Marisa, sister Bridget McGovern (Colonel James, US Army), nieces Kathleen and Maria McGovern, and his cat Josey.

David said being handicapped is not for the weak. A diagnosis at age 17 lead to many setbacks, which he faced with strength of spirit. What life gave David could have left him bitter, but it didn’t. He had a great sense of the ridiculous and a kind mischief that flashed in his eyes.

David strongly believed that we help ourselves by helping others and was known for his generosity and compassion.

David was looking forward to a family reunion in Florida. In honor of his memory, that gathering will now be a celebration of David’s life. A further remembrance for his many loved aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends is planned in Waterloo at a later date.

David’s lasting lesson to us is summed up by the words of Winston Churchill: “We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.”

