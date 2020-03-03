David E. Messerly

(1947-2020)

FINCHFORD -- David Edward Messerly, 73, of Finchford, died unexpectedly at his home on Monday, March 2.

He was born Jan. 28, 1947, in Cedar Falls, son of John and Kathryn (Allen) Messerly. David graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1965. He attended Iowa State University where he studied geology until his enlistment in the U.S. Marine Corps in January 1968. David received an honorable discharge in May 1969, then joined the Marine Corps Reserve until January 1974. He returned to college at the University of Northern Iowa and received his bachelor of arts degree in December 1974. On July 31, 1976, David married Rita Block at First United Methodist Church of Cedar Falls.

He farmed near Finchford for many years in addition to working third-shift for Bertch Cabinets until his retirement in July 2018. David was a member of the Gideons and AMVETS Post 49 of Cedar Falls.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}