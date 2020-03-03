David E. Messerly

(1947-2020)
FINCHFORD -- David Edward Messerly, 73, of Finchford, died unexpectedly at his home on Monday, March 2.
He was born Jan. 28, 1947, in Cedar Falls, son of John and Kathryn (Allen) Messerly. David graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1965. He attended Iowa State University where he studied geology until his enlistment in the U.S. Marine Corps in January 1968. David received an honorable discharge in May 1969, then joined the Marine Corps Reserve until January 1974. He returned to college at the University of Northern Iowa and received his bachelor of arts degree in December 1974. On July 31, 1976, David married Rita Block at First United Methodist Church of Cedar Falls.
He farmed near Finchford for many years in addition to working third-shift for Bertch Cabinets until his retirement in July 2018. David was a member of the Gideons and AMVETS Post 49 of Cedar Falls.
Survivors: his wife; his children, Stephany (Kevin) Kleinheksel of Waterloo, Isaiah (Brooke) Messerly of Taylors Falls, Minn., and Joshua Messerly of Ankeny; five grandchildren, Kelsey (Nick) Paulsen of Waterloo, Jordyn and Bradyn Kleinheksel of Waterloo, and Isabella and Eli Messerly of Taylors Falls, Minn.; two brothers, John (Susan) Messerly of Altus, Okla., and Dean (Michelle) Messerly of Conrad; three sisters, Mary Lou (Gordon) Eastman of Janesville, Margaret (Dan) Lee of Waterloo, and Sarah (Bob) O'Malley of Bella Vista, Ark.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and an infant brother.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Finchford Community Bible Church with burial at a later date. His visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, and an hour prior to services, at the church.
Memorials: to the family for future designation.
David enjoyed cobbling equipment together, particularly, rebuilding old tractors and was a member at Antique Acres John Deere Tractor Club. He was a good story teller and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but above all else he was devoted to his family.
