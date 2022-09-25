David E. Lawson

When David left Iowa, he moved around until he found his calling in Lubbock, TX, counseling others and helping them to follow the right path. David became ill after a surgery that left him debilitated and in pain. Due to this medical problem it led him to be later diagnosed with gastroparesis, autoimmune disorder, and POTS. He found a hope for a cure in Ohio where he moved and planned for a future without pain. He fought this disease with the help from family, numerous friends, and the gastroparesis community. This community helped each other have faith in their goals to fight and beat this disease. They found David a great person, one they could depend on. David fought for his life and one that would allow him to be free of pain. Unfortunately, he succumbed to this disease and disorder while living in Ohio. He placed his faith in God and now is living his life whole, pain free and in peace.