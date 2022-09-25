September 2, 2022
David E. Lawson, 50, of Kent, OH, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 at his home.
Born and raised in Waterloo, IA to Robert E. Lawson and Wanda (Wright) Lawson.
When David left Iowa, he moved around until he found his calling in Lubbock, TX, counseling others and helping them to follow the right path. David became ill after a surgery that left him debilitated and in pain. Due to this medical problem it led him to be later diagnosed with gastroparesis, autoimmune disorder, and POTS. He found a hope for a cure in Ohio where he moved and planned for a future without pain. He fought this disease with the help from family, numerous friends, and the gastroparesis community. This community helped each other have faith in their goals to fight and beat this disease. They found David a great person, one they could depend on. David fought for his life and one that would allow him to be free of pain. Unfortunately, he succumbed to this disease and disorder while living in Ohio. He placed his faith in God and now is living his life whole, pain free and in peace.
Survived by his parents; two siblings, Deborah Lawson Wilson (Bertram), and Lynnette Lawson Kerr (Thomas); 4 nieces, Kendra Lawson Blanchard (Charles), Tabitha Jo Lawson, Emily Kerr, and Kayla Kerr; 2 great-nieces, Angel Lawson, and Regina Blanchard.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 2 PM at Central Church of the Nazarene, 901 E. Country Club Road, Roswell, NM 88201. Private burial will be held at the Veteran Cemetery in Roswell, NM.
Memorial donations and cards to the family can be mailed to Central Church of the Nazarene, 901 E. Country Club Road, Roswell, NM 88201.
Services in care of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 628 W Main St, Kent, Ohio 44240.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.