David E. "Dave" Yuska

(1947-2019)
WATERLOO — David Eugene “Dave” Yuska, 71, of Waterloo, died Saturday, March 16, at home.
He was born March 28, 1947, in Waterloo, son of Donald and Georgiann Vanous Yuska. He married Susan Lichty on June 29, 1974, in Waterloo.
He graduated from Hudson High School in 1965 and attended Iowa State University. Dave farmed in the Hudson and Waterloo areas and later owned and operated rental properties.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, David “Davey” Yuska of Olathe‚ Kan., and Jonathan Yuska of Iowa City; a brother, Dennis (Nancy) Yuska of Traer; and a sister, Dianne (Don) Aslesen of Excelsior‚ Minn.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Locke Funeral Home, with burial at a later date.
Memorial fund: is being established.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
