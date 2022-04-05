June 7, 1954-April 3, 2022

MT. AUBURN-David E. Burke, 67, of Mt. Auburn, died Sunday, April 3, 2022, at his home of cancer. He was born June 7, 1954, in Des Moines, the son of Robert Joseph and Bernadine Marie Simons Burke. He was a 1972 graduate of Madrid High School.

He married Becky Kearns on October 20, 2013, at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.

David was Gas/Service Operations Technician for the Natural Gas Industry, retiring from Black Hills Energy after 42 years.

He was a member of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. A past member of La Porte City Lions Club, Cedar Valley Archery Club, and the NRA. David was an avid gun collector and enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, and especially spending time with “Little Bear”.

Survived by: his wife, Becky of Mt. Auburn; his children, Joseph Burke of Clutier, Matthew Burke of Washburn and Amy Kearns of La Porte City; one grandson, Conner Burke of Clutier; three brothers, Robert (Rosie), LuVerne (Mindy), Thomas Burke all of Madrid; and his faithful companion, Ruger.

Preceded in death by: his parents and one granddaughter, Olivia Burke.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Eagle Center with burial in the St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701, where there will be a 4 p.m. Rosary. Visitation will also be held an hour before the service at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.

Locke at Tower Park is in charge of arrangements, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.