April 11, 1950-February 18, 2021

JANESVILLE-David Doyle Dana, age 70, of Janesville, Iowa, and formerly of Wasilla, Alaska, died Thursday, February 18, 2021, at VA Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa.

Dave was born on April 11, 1950, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Glawe “Buck” and Jean (Porter) Dana. He was raised in Waterloo and graduated from the Waterloo West High School in 1968. Dave then entered the United States Army, serving in Vietnam, where he was the recipient of the Bronze Star. Upon being discharged he moved to Alaska where he worked for Kustom Kitchen and Design in Wasilla, Alaska. Upon retiring he moved to rural Janesville to be closer to family.

Dave’s memory is honored by: two brothers, Donald (Susan) Dana of Evansdale, Iowa and Douglas (Kathi) Dana of Janesville; two sisters, Deanna Grimstad of Waterloo and Debbie (Mike) Massina of Waterloo; an uncle, John Porter of Waterloo; an aunt, Sharon Haskin of Waterloo, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Danny Dana.

Dave has been cremated and there will be no formal services. Memorials may be directed to Dave’s family and sent to Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 215, Waverly, Iowa 50677. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187