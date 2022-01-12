January 3, 1937-January 8, 2022

JESUP-David Dillon, 85, of Jesup and formerly of Oelwein, passed away Saturday January 8, 2022 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM on Saturday January 15, 2022 at the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein. Funeral services will then begin at 12:00 PM with Pastor Mandy McCleary officiating. A memorial fund has been established.

David Eugene Dillon was born in Mirabile, MO on January 3, 1937 to parents Byron and Edith (Hurt) Dillon. He graduated from the Iowa State Teachers College High School in Cedar Falls with the class of 1955. Dave then attended the Iowa State Teachers College, graduating with the class of 1961. Dave served his country honorably in the United States Army from 1962-1964. On November 14, 1965 he was united in marriage with Sherry Byerly in Pocahontas. Dave taught school in Hamburg, McKinstry Junior High in Waterloo and then settled in Oelwein and taught at Oelwein High School from 1970 until his retirement in 1999.

Dave excelled in pole vaulting and won Drake Relays 3 years consecutively. He then competed at the college level as well. Dave loved teaching and coaching youth. He put 110 % of himself into that. His love of track, football, downhill skiing and golf fulfilled his life (Dave achieved seven hole in ones in his golfing career). Dave had a deep love for his family. He and Sherry enjoyed many trips together. He had much pride for his kids, grandkids and great-grandchildren.

Left to celebrate David’s life are his wife Sherry of Jesup; his children: Kori (Sean) Ryan of Ames and Tara (Loren) Westpfahl of Jesup; his grandchildren: Zoe Cramer, Ashley Cramer, Morgan (Brian) Zuck and Mitchell Westpfahl; his great-grandchildren: Tatum, Piper and Britton; his sister Linda (David) Schoo of Eagle Grove; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Sally and Glenn Becker of Ankeny. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Bill Dillon; his father-in-law and mother-in-law David and Norma Byerly.