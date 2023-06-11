David Dean Hunt, son of George and Janice (McCraney) Hunt, was born January 3, 1950 in Waterloo, Iowa. He was the third born of the four brothers. David came into the world with many challenges. He survived his health issues allowing him to be forever young in most ways. David made many friends everywhere he went. He was a social butterfly who saw most guys as his buddy, and the ladies often received a gentleman's kiss on the hand. David loved teasing and joking with family and good friends, especially if he could get someone else in trouble. He was always there to protect the elderly and little ones, watching over the nieces and nephews. David loved his family, friends, coloring, Legos, watches, radios, music, photos, National Geographic Magazines, pop, a Peter Pan sandwich, and Batman. Now I'm not saying David was Batman, but he and Batman were never seen in the same room. He really loved the superheroes Marvel and DC. David also loved Halloween and Christmas. Every dog he saw was Skippy.