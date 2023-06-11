David Dean Hunt
January 3, 1950-June 4, 2023
David Dean Hunt, son of George and Janice (McCraney) Hunt, was born January 3, 1950 in Waterloo, Iowa. He was the third born of the four brothers. David came into the world with many challenges. He survived his health issues allowing him to be forever young in most ways. David made many friends everywhere he went. He was a social butterfly who saw most guys as his buddy, and the ladies often received a gentleman's kiss on the hand. David loved teasing and joking with family and good friends, especially if he could get someone else in trouble. He was always there to protect the elderly and little ones, watching over the nieces and nephews. David loved his family, friends, coloring, Legos, watches, radios, music, photos, National Geographic Magazines, pop, a Peter Pan sandwich, and Batman. Now I'm not saying David was Batman, but he and Batman were never seen in the same room. He really loved the superheroes Marvel and DC. David also loved Halloween and Christmas. Every dog he saw was Skippy.
He died June 4, 2023 at the Perry Lutheran Homes Eden Acres.
David was preceded in death by his parents George and Janice, grandparents, many aunts and uncles, and sister-in-law Connie.
He is survived by his brothers Robert "Bob" Hunt and his wife Betty of Perry, Clifford Hunt of Waterloo, and Will Hunt of Cedar Falls; aunt Joannie McCraney of Cedar Falls; many well-loved nieces and nephews; other relatives, and many friends.
Visitation was from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry. Celebration of Life Services were held 10:00 a.m. Also, a second funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 12, 2023 at the Garden of Memories Chapel in Waterloo with burial to follow.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.