April 19, 2023
FAIRBANK-David “Dave” Ryan, 61, of Fairbank, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, after a courageous battle with cancer. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 24, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall. Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with Fr. Ray Atwood presiding. Firefighter Honors and Tribute will be conducted following services by the Fairbank Fire Department. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids is in charge of arrangements. A full obituary will be available at www.broshchapel.com.
