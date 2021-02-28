February 25, 2021

SUMNER-David “Dave” Lloyd Priebe, 65, of Sumner passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.

A public visitation will be held on Sunday, February 28, 2021 from 3 PM until 6 PM at St John Lutheran Church in Sumner.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM on Monday, March 1, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating.

S.K. Rogers Funeral Home in Sumner is in charge of arrangements.