WAVERLY -- David Dean Wescott, 55, of Waverly, died Friday, Sept. 21, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City.
He was born July 17, 1963, in Iowa City, son of Harley G. and Marjorie F. (Jellings) Wescott. He graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1982 and continued his education at Iowa State and later Hawkeye Institute of Technology.
Dave previously worked for Schneider Milling and most recently Jensen's Transport Inc. He had volunteered with the Bremer County Fair since the 1980s where he served as the general manager for four years and served on the fair board for more than 30 years. He was a member of the FFA and a founding member of the Blue Ribbon Foundation at the Iowa State Fair.
Survivors: a sister, Andrea (Dan) Callan of North Liberty; a nephew, Zach Wilharm; two nieces, Kailee (Mike) Dostal and their daughter, Piper and Kelly Callan.
Preceded in death by: his parents; maternal and paternal grandparents; an aunt, Betty' and two uncles, Bill Gordon and Dean Jellings.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at S. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waverly with burial in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: to the family.
