David D. Smith

He was born June 6, 1963, at Sartori Hospital in Cedar Falls, son of Dick and Lila (Ubben) Smith. David graduated from Dike High School in 1981. While in high school, David worked for Bishop’s Buffet. He would work for Domino’s pizza shortly after graduation, working his way up from a delivery driver to manager in Cedar Falls. David briefly moved to Sioux Falls, S.D., to manage Pizza Patrol, and later worked once again for Bishop’s. It was in South Dakota that David was in a devastating motorcycle accident that changed his life. David would move back to Dike after his accident, and he spent his time living in the community in which he grew up and loved dearly.