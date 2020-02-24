David D. Smith

(1963-2020)
DIKE — David DuWayne Smith, 56, of Dike, died of natural causes Sunday, Feb. 23, at home.
He was born June 6, 1963, at Sartori Hospital in Cedar Falls, son of Dick and Lila (Ubben) Smith. David graduated from Dike High School in 1981. While in high school, David worked for Bishop’s Buffet. He would work for Domino’s pizza shortly after graduation, working his way up from a delivery driver to manager in Cedar Falls. David briefly moved to Sioux Falls, S.D., to manage Pizza Patrol, and later worked once again for Bishop’s. It was in South Dakota that David was in a devastating motorcycle accident that changed his life. David would move back to Dike after his accident, and he spent his time living in the community in which he grew up and loved dearly.
Survivors: his siblings, Ronald Smith of Dike and Diane (Jim) Midcalf of Center Point; his nieces, Emma and Olivia Midcalf; many friends.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: A visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at Abels Dike-Chapel in Dike with private burial in Elmwood Cemetery at a later date. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family.
David was an avid sports fan of the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bears, and Iowa Hawkeyes. He enjoyed some of his favorite meals of pizza (no veggies, ever) and chicken nuggets and fries. He was obsessed with older television shows, memorizing every line and reciting them prior to the TV.
