April 5, 1982-May 15, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-David D. Huhn, 39, died Saturday, May 15, 2021 at his home in Cedar Falls of brain cancer. He was born April 5, 1982, in Waterloo, IA, the son of Kenneth C. and Joan D. (Dawson) Huhn.

Survived by his parents of Cedar Falls; brother, Chad (Stacy Huhn) of Cedar Falls; niece Greta Huhn; nephews, Alexander and Charles Huhn; and paternal grandfather Kenneth J. Huhn of St. Louis, Missouri. Preceded in death by; maternal grandparents, Joseph C. and Gertrude Dawson; and paternal grandmother, Thelma Huhn.

Services 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Nazareth Lutheran Church Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that memorials be made to the American Brain Tumor Association.

David grew up in Cedar Falls until 8th grade when the family relocated to the Quad Cities. He graduated from Pleasant Valley High School (2001) where he ran x-country and track. He then attended Loras College and graduated with a B.A. During college he worked three summers at the Bethel Horizons Lutheran camp.