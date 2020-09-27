David D. Gabrick

David was born May 9, 1946 in Minneapolis Minnesota, to Daniel and Nellie Gabrick. He married Mary Jean Waldon at First Congregational Church in Waterloo on September 7, 1968. They were married 52 years and raised three children. David graduated from South High School, in Minneapolis in 1964. He attended the University of Minnesota and transferred to the University of Northern Iowa where he studied business. He also served in the Iowa Army National Guard. He worked at John Deere for 32 years as a Process Engineer and retired in 2002.