{{featured_button_text}}
David D. DeLancey

David DeLancey

David D. DeLancey, 91, of Waterloo, died Sunday, July 21 at home.

He was born on September 20, 1927 in Manchester, to Dorin and Hazel (Anderson) DeLancey. He married Betty Daywitt on May 6, 1951.

He graduated from Manchester High School in 1945. He proudly served in the US Navy aboard the USS Deuel, the USS Mellette, and the USS Gilbert Islands. He was a letter carrier for the US Post Office for 33 years. David was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers.

He is survived by sister Virginia (George) Carsner of Iowa City; daughters Cindy (Roger) Harris of Rockwall, Texas, Sharla DeLancey of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and son Robert DeLancey of Clive, Iowa; eight grandchildren, Tina, Tracy (Scott), Amanda, Christopher (David), Brandon (Laura), Justin (Ashlie), DeAnna (Ben) and Chris; fifteen great-grandchildren, Embher, Trevor, Blake (Breianna), Dylan, Steven, Ariel, Ashton, Jaeden, Mia, Kadance, Norah, Ace, Coy, Campbell and Corbin.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, in 2007; his parents; four infant siblings; sisters Ruth Beery, Margaret Schwandt, and great-granddaughter, Cassie McWane.

At David’s request there will be a private memorial at a later date.

His family would like to thank Dr. Matthew Smith for years of care and friendship. Also, UnityPoint Hospice for the care they provided David and his family in his last days.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to UnityPoint Hospice or the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: David D. DeLancey
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments