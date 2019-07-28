David D. DeLancey, 91, of Waterloo, died Sunday, July 21 at home.
He was born on September 20, 1927 in Manchester, to Dorin and Hazel (Anderson) DeLancey. He married Betty Daywitt on May 6, 1951.
He graduated from Manchester High School in 1945. He proudly served in the US Navy aboard the USS Deuel, the USS Mellette, and the USS Gilbert Islands. He was a letter carrier for the US Post Office for 33 years. David was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers.
He is survived by sister Virginia (George) Carsner of Iowa City; daughters Cindy (Roger) Harris of Rockwall, Texas, Sharla DeLancey of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and son Robert DeLancey of Clive, Iowa; eight grandchildren, Tina, Tracy (Scott), Amanda, Christopher (David), Brandon (Laura), Justin (Ashlie), DeAnna (Ben) and Chris; fifteen great-grandchildren, Embher, Trevor, Blake (Breianna), Dylan, Steven, Ariel, Ashton, Jaeden, Mia, Kadance, Norah, Ace, Coy, Campbell and Corbin.
You have free articles remaining.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, in 2007; his parents; four infant siblings; sisters Ruth Beery, Margaret Schwandt, and great-granddaughter, Cassie McWane.
At David’s request there will be a private memorial at a later date.
His family would like to thank Dr. Matthew Smith for years of care and friendship. Also, UnityPoint Hospice for the care they provided David and his family in his last days.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to UnityPoint Hospice or the Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.