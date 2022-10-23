July 29, 1947-October 15, 2022

David Christian was born July 29, 1947, in Waterloo, Iowa: the son of Cleo and Margaret (Fox) Christian. He graduated from West High School, then graduated from Gates Business College. David served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era. He married Charlynn Burt on December 11, 1970, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Waterloo. David was a self-employed carpenter, and later retired from Don Gardner Construction. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, golfing, playing cards with friends and watching the UNI Panthers.

David passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Creekside in Grundy Center at the age of 75, from Alzheimer’s. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Tim Skoglund. David is survived by his wife Char of Waterloo; three daughters: Teri (Tim) Boleyn of Waterloo, Tanya (Andy) Newton of Las Vegas and Tina Christian of Cedar Falls; seven grandchildren: Brandon, Kayla and Hailee Boleyn, Amber and Tyler Newton and Colby and Ryan Lessman and two sisters: Janet (Roger) Grovo of Janesville and Theresa Ann Trimble of Cedar Rapids.

The family gives a special thanks to Creekside Legacy Cottages in Grundy Center and Unity Point Hospice for their loving care.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Visitation: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4000 Hudson Rd., Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Services: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4000 Hudson Rd., Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at: www.parrottandwood.com