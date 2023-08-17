March 2, 1949—July 31, 2023

David Charles Sabus, 74, passed away on July 31, 2023, following a short illness surrounded by his family. He was born March 2, 1949, in Ft. Dodge, IA.

Dave was blessed to share years of camping, horseback riding and making memories around many campfires. Sundays were particularly special to Dave, as he looked forward to the tradition of gathering with his loved ones for dinners at the farm. Additionally, he had formed close friendships with members of the Amish community and cherished the time he spent with them. He took pride in his career working as a USDA Inspector for over 40 years; retiring in July of 2023. Dave was a hardworking and loyal man who had a deep love for his family and many friends. He was an ‘ol cowboy with a huge heart.

Dave is survived by his wife Terri; his sons Zachary (Kristin) Sabus, Zach (Amy) Kohl and Sonny Sabus; his daughters: Stefannie Kohl, Jesse (Kory) Winkie, and Katelynne (Bryce) Towlerton, grandchildren: Matt, Madelyn, Addison and Christopher Sabus, Brayton and Sophia Kohl, Presley Winkie, Bristol Towlerton, Justin Sabus and honorary grandson Lucas Krukow; great-grandchildren, Masen and Savannah Sabus; his sister Darlene Mashek; nieces: Jenny, Jody and Carrie, honorary niece Jennifer (Heene) Reiter; her husband Adam and their five children; brother in laws Steve (Shelly) Weber and Ben Schaefer along with many other family members and friends including his Amish ‘family’ Jake and Ada Helmuth and family.

Dave is preceded in death by his parents John and Gail Thorn, brother Denny Sabus, brother in laws Pat Mashek and Tobe Suhr, sister in laws JoAnn Suhr and Jeanne Schaefer, in laws Tony and LaDean Weber, aunts, uncles, niece Angie Weber, nephew Brent Schaefer, and honorary granddaughter Lola Krukow, many best friends including Russel Nerland, Judy Heene, Bob Grady, D. Kelly, Bernie Ewing, and Rich Schmitt.

Celebration of Life will be at The Moose Lodge 6636 La Porte Rd. Washburn, Iowa on Saturday, August 26 1:00—6:00 p.m. Dave’s specialty BBQ ribs will be served for lunch during the afternoon hours.