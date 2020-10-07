David C. Hampton

(1934-2020)

David Clark Hampton, 85, of Waverly, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Luther Haven Nursing Home in Montevideo, MN. Dave was born on November 25, 1934, at his parental home in Mason City, Iowa, the son of Frederick Orval Hampton and Ruth Edith (Trafton) Hampton. He was baptized December 9, 1945 and confirmed April 10, 1949, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Mason City. Dave graduated from Mason City High School in 1952 and was active in vocal music, drama and speech. He received his Associate of Arts degree from Mason City Junior College (now NIACC) in 1954 and completed a bachelor’s degree in chemistry at St. Olaf College, Northfield, Minnesota, in 1956.

On August 3, 1957, Dave was united in marriage to Carolyn Lois Enderson at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Mason City. Dave and Carolyn lived in Warren, Minnesota, where Carolyn taught high school and Dave commuted to Grand Forks, completing his Master of Science in Chemistry at the University of North Dakota in 1958. The couple then moved to West Lafayette, Indiana, where Dave was a teaching assistant and a research fellow in the Department of Chemistry, Purdue University, completing the Doctor of Philosophy in Chemistry degree in 1963.