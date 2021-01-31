David C. Bruns

Not only did Dave love spending time with his family, he had a passion for the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He also enjoyed playing pool, card games, swimming, giving people a hard time, travelling, giving any dog around him treats, and trying to sing his favorite classic rock songs. When he wasn’t busy working around his yard, helping neighbors (or anyone who needed a helping hand), he was attending his grandchildren’s events (swim meets, trapshooting meets, volleyball, softball, baseball, basketball, or concerts) with a big smile. If you drove with Dave, you better have held on tight. He would spend more time looking at deer and pheasants in the field or sharing stories of how he caught this big fish while giving you hand motions with his right (sometimes both) hand(s). He didn’t pay much attention to the road, but he got to where he was going. It was rare to go anywhere with him and not run into someone he knew which turned into catch-up conversations. Not only did he give a lot, he never took anything from you besides some work. He lived by his values and always tried to do the right thing and be the best embodiment of a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, neighbor, or friend.