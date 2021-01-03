January 9, 1951-December 28, 2020

David Buck was born January 9, 1951 in Waterloo, IA; the son of Loren and Ethelyn (Clute) Buck. He graduated from West High School in 1969. David married Kay Stratton on July 22, 1976 in Waterloo. He worked at John Deere, retiring after 30 years. David had an exceptional love for animals, especially his two dogs Will and Ted.

David passed away December 28, 2020 at UnityPoint Allen Memorial at the age of 69. He is preceded in death by his parents; a son Chad Buck and a sister-in-law Peggy Buck. David is survived by his wife Kay of Waterloo; a son Jeremiah Amo of Waterloo; a daughter Kelly Buck of Cedar Falls; two grandchildren: Nicholas and Natalie Buck; a brother Gary Buck of Denver, IA; a sister Lori (Don) Colvin of Waterloo and several nieces and nephews

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Private family services will be held.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com