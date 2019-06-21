David Bolte

(1941-2019)
TRIPOLI — David Charles Bolte, 78, of Tripoli, died Tuesday, June 18, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City from complications following a farm accident.
He was born March 16, 1941, near Tripoli, son of LaVonna (Biermann) and Ralph Bolte Sr. On Feb. 3, 1968, he married Charleen Shonka in Waverly.
Dave graduated from Tripoli High School in 1959 and served in the U.S. Army Special Forces, stationed in Germany, until 1962. He and his wife lived in the Tripoli area where they raised their family and farmed. Dave also worked as a welder at John Deere in Waterloo, retiring after 38 years.
Dave was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli.
Survived by: his wife; four children, DeAnn (Mike) Maschoff of Ankeny, Mike (Glenda) Bolte and Teresa (Ron) Hamaker, both of Oswego, Ill., and Brent (Kim) Bolte of Bemidji, Minn.; 13 grandchildren, Alex (Jessica), Jake (Hannah), Tyler, Drew and Ellie Maschoff, Emily and Hannah Bolte, Taylor, Dylan, Sidney and Mason Hamaker, and Caden and Beth Bolte; a great-grandchild, Atwood Maschoff; two brothers, Ralph (Judy) Bolte of Ventura and Vern (Karen) Bolte of Tripoli; a brother-in-law, Rolland Hansen of Burr Oak; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his son, Steve Bolte; a sister, Nadine Hansen; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Bolte; parents-in-law Paul and LaDonna Shonka; and a sister-in-law, Joan Meyer.
Services: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli, with cremation after the funeral service with a private burial at a later date in the church cemetery. Military rites will be provided by the Tripoli VFW Post No. 4019. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, June 21, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour before the service at the church on Saturday.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics or charity of donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Dave enjoyed fishing, playing cards and spending time with friends and family.
