May 17, 1946-March 11, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-David B. “Dave” Baldwin, 75, of Cedar Falls and formerly of La Porte City, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Cedar Falls Health Care Center.

He was born May 17, 1946, in Charles City, the son of Burdette and L. “Jean” (Thomas) Baldwin.

David graduated from Orange High School with the class of 1964.

He married Teri Venter and they later divorced.

David was a mechanic who specialized in transmissions. He had worked at Reed Cadillac for many years.

David was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes and Green Bay football fan. He also liked drag racing, often working on the cars. In his free time, he would enjoy fishing, playing pool or a game of cards.

Survived by his mother, Jean Baldwin of Waterloo; daughters, Tarra (Thomas) Stewart of Altoona and Kelsey (Kevin) Kremer of Dunkerton; and four grandchildren, Justin Stewart, Luke Stewart, Rylee Boyer, and Ty Boyer.

Preceded in death by his father, Burdette Baldwin and brother, Terry Baldwin.

Visitation: 5:00—7:00 pm on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park.

Services: 10:00 am on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park.

Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials: May be directed to the family.